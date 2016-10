By Batsirai Chikadaya

BitFinance and BlockChain Academy will be hosting a BlockChain Summer School in Harare for anyone interested in knowing more about BitCoin and its use in Zimbabwe. Details of the event are as follows: Date: 22 to 25 November 2016 Venue: B2C Co-working space, 1st Floor Batanai Gardens, Cnr Jason Moyo and 1st Street Price: There are 4 […]

