Warriors beaten…again

The Zimbabwe national football team flattered to deceive once again as they were on the receiving end of a 3-1 hiding at the hands of Namibia in the 2017 Dr Hage Geingob Cup in Namibia, leaving head coach Wilson Mutekede without a win in his first two games in charge.

The Warriors had gone into the match looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat they had suffered against Lesotho, a match they were widely expected to win, having just added a contingent of UK-based debutants in Tendai Darikwa, Kundai Benyu, Macauley Bonne and Admiral Muskwe.

But the visitors were soon on the back foot when Namibian forward Hendrick Somaeb struck in the 11th minute to give the hosts the lead.

As the visitors struggled to get a foothold of the match, the hosts struck again in the 21st minute courtesy of Shalulile with the Namibians asserted themselves in the game with a two goal cushion.

The Warriors managed to half the deficit in the 38th minute when Tendai Ndoro struck from the spot after the visitors were awarded a penalty. But the hosts always looked every bit the better team and Somaeb struck again just before half time to restore their two-goal cushion.

The hosts managed to hold on to their lead throughout the second half as they recorded a memorable 3-1 win over the Warriors to win the 2017 Dr Hage Geingob Cup.

On the other hand, questions will certainly be asked of coach Wilson Mutekede and his England-based debutants the moment he lands back on home soil after such dismal results. By Carlo Chikomba

