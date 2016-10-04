Warriors fail to secure friendly

By Tafadzwa Ndiraire

THE Warriors might have missed one of the first two international breaks to prepare for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon in January as ZIFA were by yesterday yet to tie down an opponent.

With the Super Eagles of Nigeria flying out to Zambia for their World Cup qualifier on Sunday, Zifa had hoped to take advantage and engage them on their way to Zambia. Reports had also suggested the Warriors could play neighbours Zambia as part of their preparations for the January tournament.

But with all their targeted opponents including Senegal preoccupied with their respective World Cup assignments, and with just four days left before the crucial qualifiers, chances of ZIFA securing an opponent during this break are almost next to nothing.

Senegal host Cape Verde on Saturday.

But with countries like Uganda, Togo and Guinea Bissau who have also secured qualification for Gabon and are out of the World Cup qualifiers, Zifa could have taken advantage to negotiate an international friendly match during this break.

Togo have been on the prowl for an opponent for this break and ended up tying down Mozambique for Sunday’s international friendly despite their failure to qualify for the Gabon tournament.

Interestingly, Uganda’s Serbian coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is a good friend of Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa. He has described the Warriors as a group of talented players who can make a mark at the January tournament. His team which qualified as the best runners up was beaten 2-0 by the Warriors in a warm up game at Rufaro in June.

This weekend has been set aside for the Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifiers and it means the Warriors who are out of the race but will take part at the continental finals in Gabon in January, will be inactive during this break.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela appeared to suggest it was no longer possible, for the association to secure an opponent during this break.

Even so, Gwesela insisted yesterday they were still in negotiations with a number of countries. “We are still negotiating with a number of countries. You will get the official position tomorrow. Remember this is not the only international break left, there is still another break in November,” said Gwesela.

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa has claimed several big teams are willing to play the Warriors in an international friendly match.

Zimbabwe will for the first time in ten years, dine with the big boys at the African Nations Cup table in Gabon in January next year after they defeated Malawi in June to secure qualification with a game to spare.

Zimbabwe has been named as one of the bottom seeds of the tournament draw which takes place on October 19.

Pasuwa’s men were placed in pot four, which means they cannot be drawn alongside some of the weaker nations at the tournament that include

They will draw one of Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Egypt from pot three, while there is the prospect of being placed in the same pool as Mali, Tunisia, Burkina Faso or Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pot one contains hosts Gabon, holders Ivory Coast, Ghana and Algeria.

To best prepare his team for the tough tournament, Pasuwa had requested for friendly match.

