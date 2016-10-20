Warriors in tough Group. How do we stop Sadio Mane?

AFTER the Warriors were drawn in a tough Group B alongside African football power houses Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia ,the question that has arisen is how will Zimbabwe stop Senegal international striker Sadio Mane?

According to the draw conducted in Gabon on Wednesday night, the Warriors were placed in Group B along Senegal the second African country to have managed to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup after the Cameroon squad led by the legendary Roger Milla.

In their first appearance at the African Cup of Nations in Tunisia twelve years ago, the Warriors then under the guidance of Sunday Chidzambwa were drawn against Algeria but overcame their opponents in their last group game- their only win at the tournament.

Two years later in Egypt, the Warriors were also drawn in the same group with Senegal but were beaten 2-1. And as they face the West Africans again they will be up against one of the top marksman in the global game in Sadio Mane who plays his club football for Liverpool.

Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa will have to organise his defence ahead of the continental soccer showcase.

But with better preparations the Warriors boasting in their ranks a forward line that includes players like Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona are tipped to go all the way. – sportbrief.co.zw

Group A

Gabon

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Guinea Bissau

Group B

Algeria

Senegal

Tunisia

Zimbabwe

Group C

Cote D’ivoire

Morocco

R.D Congo

Togo

Group D

Ghana

Egypt

Mali

Uganda