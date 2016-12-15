Wednesday Premier League wrap

SEVENTEEN goals were netted in the English Premier League on a Wednesday night where there were no major hiccups for any of the big-guns.

A solitary Cesc Fabregas goal was enough to give Chelsea a narrow 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Chelsea were let down by their finishing throughout the match, but still managed to dominate most of the possession and were well worth the lead when Fabregas fired home in the 40th minute.

The Blues were almost made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as Sunderland made a late push for an equaliser, but the visitors were able to cling on for a slender 1-0 win.

Fellow title-contenders Liverpool produced a much-improved performance as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over a lacklustre Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium.

The returning Simon Mignolet produced an assured showing in the opening half hour to keep Boro at bay, and the Reds would go on to claim the lead in the 29th minute through Adam Lallana, before Sadio Mané saw his shot come back off the post in the closing stages of the first half.

Divock Origi continued his fine run of form as he netted Liverpool’s second on the hour mark, before Lallana smashed home his second of the game eight minutes later to put the game to bed.

Meanwhile, a brace from playmaker Christian Eriksen helped Tottenham Hotspur to an impressive 3-0 win over Hull City at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur were on top for most of the match and took the lead through Eriksen just 14 minutes into the match.

The Dane then made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute before Victor Wanyama completed the scoring 10 minutes later to put the cherry on top of an emphatic Spurs win.

In a slightly later kick off a late winner from Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Jose Mourinho’s side were unbeaten in six league games going into the encounter, although they had drawn their last three.

Paul Pogba gave them a deserved 1-0 lead with the final touch of the first half, but the eagles were back on level terms in the 66th minute when James McArthur finished off a fine move.

However, Ibrahimovic came to United’s rescue at the death as he netted from a narrow angle on the left to take his tally for the season to eight goals.

Elsewhere, Manchester City were in control as they earned a 2-0 victory over Watford courtesy of Pablo Zabaleta and David Silva’s goals.

It was Manchester City who dominated early and the home side took the lead through Pablo Zabaleta in the 33rd minute after good work from Kevin De Bruyne.

Raheem Sterling hit the bar in the second half as the Citizens maintained full control of the game. However, Etienne Capoue and Odion Ighalo both missed good chances for the away team in the latter stages of the second half.

David Silva would make them pay when he made the game safe after good work from Raheem Sterling in the 86th minute. It was over as a contest as the Citizens got back to winning ways.

Other results:

West Ham United 1-0 Burnley

West Brom 3-1 Swansea City

Stoke City 0-0 Southampton

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw

Follow us on Twitter on @FingazLive and on Facebook – The Financial Gazette