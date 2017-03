By L.S.M Kabweza

Last week, a local company called StarSat told us that they were representing StarTimes in Zimbabwe and that they had secured a license to broadcast via satellite in Zimbabwe. Unfortunately, we made the wrong assumption that their claims were genuine as we didn’t believe they’d have any reason to lie. And sadly, we ran with […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

We’re not licensed for Satellite TV in Zimbabwe, says StarTimes

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed