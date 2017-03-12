West Brom interested in John Terry

TONY Pulis says West Brom will revisit their interest in Chelsea captain John Terry at the end of the season.

The Baggies boss was knocked back in his attempts to land the 36-year-old centre-back during the January transfer window.

Terry has made just five Premier League appearances under Blues boss Antonio Conte, who has said he will only make a decision on the veteran’s future at the end of the season – when his contract is due to expire.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday, Pulis said: “I’ve always thought he was a good player.

“It [January’s enquiry] was just finding out what the situation was and then it was whether we moved on it or we didn’t.

“There was more than one player we enquired about in January. You’ve mentioned John, but there was most probably three or four others of that ilk that we were enquiring about – and I think enquiry is the word.

“If he becomes available in the summer we’ll sit down then and have a little think about what we’ve got and what we haven’t got and then we’ll take it from there.”

Conte, who has started Terry in all of their FA Cup games, added that he hoped Monday night’s cup tie with Manchester United wouldn’t be his last at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “For John? I hope no.

“I don’t know about this. I repeat, I prefer every situation, or my situation, or a player’s situation, to face it at the end of the season, when it will be the right time for everyone.”

It is unclear if Chelsea will offer Terry a playing contract for next season as Conte values his off-field work highly.

He added: “I repeat, John is doing great work this season off the pitch. For me he is very important in this season because he is the captain.

“He is working very well and helping me a lot in the changing room to transfer the right message. He is an important player for us.” – kickoff.com