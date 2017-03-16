‘We’ve made industry attractive’

BUSISA Moyo (BM) is well known for his role as president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, the country’s biggest industrial lobby group. Yet he has for many years been at the helm of one of the country’s largest fast moving consumer goods manufacturers, the United Refineries (UR) as its chief executive officer. The Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets correspondent, Nyasha Chingono (NC), spoke to BM to find out how the company has survived economic turbulence at a time many firms have collapsed.

NC: Thank you for your time. Most people know you as the president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and have no idea you head one of the biggest fast moving consumer goods companies in the country. For how long have you been with United Refineries, or UR?

BM: I have been involved with UR since 2001 as a non-executive director representing TA Holdings. I joined the company as its finance director in 2005 (and) became the chief executive officer in 2012.

NC: What is UR’s product portfolio and how do the company’s brands fare domestically?

BM: We manufacture the Roil brand of cooking oil, Olive Green laundry bar, Star Bar, Image soap and FreshHealthJoy soap. These are all leading national brands. Those occupy number one, two or three positions on the market. Roil is the only vegetable oil certified by Standards Association of Zimbabwe.

NC: What is the current capacity utilisation at UR and what has spurred growth in the past years?

BM: We are operating at between 60 and 70 percent capacity on oils and 40 to 50 percent on soaps. Our brands are seen as native to Zimbabwe and are trusted since the company has been in operation since 1935. We have partnerships with the retail sector, the Buy Zimbabwe Campaign, government’s industrial support programmes, eg. Statutory Instrument 64 and also have cleverly structured financing arrangements and foreign lines of credit and a brutally loyal workforce and management team. They have been key ingredients to our re-emergence.

NC: Last year, the president of the Oil Expressers Association of Zimbabwe expressed concern over lack of foreign currency to purchase raw materials for oil manufactures, and indicated that this was impacting on capacity utilisation. Has UR been affected by these challenges?

BM: This has lowered utilisation on soaps, as we cannot bring in adequate raw materials.

NC: What is UR’s market share and how has the company been performing against competition in the cooking oil industry?

BM: Our market share is modest at 10-15 percent nationally on oils but in soaps it is formidable at 40-50 percent nationally.

NC: We have noticed growth in the sector in terms of new players coming in. Does this reflect failure by the old, local players like UR?

BM: No, we have made the industry and sector look attractive. We are also revamping and we welcome local competition operating by the same rules and facing the same impediments.

NC: We understand UR resumed exports in 2015. Has the external market grown both in terms of volumes and the countries you sell your products?

BM: Our exports have shrunk due to lack of local oil seeds like soya beans and cotton seed.

NC: As a foreign currency earner, has the central bank favourably disposed towards your company in terms of foreign currency allocation?

BM: The Reserve Bank has been extremely supportive to the cooking oil sector as being critical in terms of foreign currency allocation. Our issue as a country is managing our imports and prioritising our payments to support employment expansion and localisation of industry.

NC: You once indicated that local oil manufacturers were able to meet national demand. Is this still the case?

BM: We now outstrip local demand by 20-30 percent and once liquidity improves the sector must inevitably export.

NC: How has the import restriction put in place by government last year helped UR?

BM: The cooking oil sector has received support through SI 138 of 2007. However, stringent enforcement came in 2016 after SI 64 so this has been extremely helpful to the sector as a whole and URL included.

NC: There was a time when our local products were failing to match imports in terms of packaging. I notice an improvement but have we finally arrived as a country in terms of how we package our products?

BM: No, there is still a distance to go in packaging and general quality standards and we must not match but exceed (the standard) and it must be understood that this must be imbedded in a culture of continuous improvement.

NC: How do you think UR fares in this regard?

BM: Roil cooking oil, our lead brand in quality, is certified. Roil is the only cooking oil that is certified by Standards Association of Zimbabwe. We have been in discussion with several multinational companies about localising the production of their soap and oil brands so I believe our quality is improving.

