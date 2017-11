By Leonard Sengere

Poa! internet is a relatively new ISP in Kenya with a unique business model. Their focus is on the low income earners in the slums of Nairobi, the capital. They use solar powered hotspots to deliver the internet and provide free access to schools, health centres, churches, mosques and youth centres. Poa! uses Liquid’s fibre network […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

What A New Zimbabwe Could Learn From Kenya To Reverse Falling Internet Penetration Rate

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed