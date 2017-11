By William Chui

Last week a social media activist, Martha O’Donovan, was arrested for a tweet that went out in September 2017 that is said to have degenerated the President of Zimbabwe as well as for having set up organisations that are aiming to “subvert a constitutional government through masterminding a social media campaign to overthrow the government […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

What Did ZOL Reveal That Got O’Donovan Arrested?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed