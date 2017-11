By Leonard Sengere

If you are following the Martha O’Donovan case you might have seen mention of The Onion Router (Tor) on her charge sheet. The charge sheet says O’Donovan says, The accused made significant use of the Onion Router (TOR) browser, a tool which is used to hide online activity. To understand what the Tor browser we […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

What is it and how secure is the Tor Browser that O’Donovan was using?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed