By Edwin Chabuka

Video calling is becoming trendy especially with its debut on WhatsApp just about a month ago but Facebook’s Messenger has had that feature for quite a while now. Anyway the story here is which of the two is the most efficient means of digital face to face communication that is best connectivity and quality for […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

WhatsApp and Messenger video calling mobile data consumption.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed