By Edwin Chabuka

A while back WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption to insure no one taps your data before it gets to the destined individual. As a measure to beef up its security it has recently introduced a two step verification procedure summoned every time you register your number with WhatsApp. How to set it up Open WhatsApp and […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

WhatsApp beefs up security with 2 step verification.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed