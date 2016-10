By Batsirai Chikadaya

As audacious as the title may sound it will soon be a reality come the 31st of October when Tencent, owners of WeChat, launch their own “Ying” drone which is capable of live streaming directly to WeChat. Not only is this drone the first of its kind, it is also rumoured to be to be […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

WhatsApp competitor WeChat will soon have a drone that streams live content directly to your chats

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed