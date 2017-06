By Rufaro Madamombe

Earlier this week, WhatsApp announced that it will be extending support for devices running an Android version greater than 2.3.7 until February 1, 2020. Last year, they had announced that they were going to stop support for devices running BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10 and Nokia Symbian S60 by end of 2016. This made sense because […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

WhatsApp extends support for older Android devices

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed