By Batsirai Chikadaya

WhatsApp has decided to extend its support to 6 “out-dated” phone operating systems. The popular messaging service had previously decided to stop supporting some old but still popular devices by the end of this year, 2016, potentially leaving millions of its users stranded as they would no longer be able to access the messaging application from […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

WhatsApp extends support to old phones, gives you 6 months to buy a new one!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed