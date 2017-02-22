By Edwin Chabuka

The future is only but dimmer for the feature phones and smartphones of yesteryear with WhatsApp ending WhatsApp web support for Symbian and Blackberry equipped devices. WhatsApp Web/Desktop: removed the support for Symbian and BlackBerry! pic.twitter.com/catELvdSyK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 20, 2017 This comes after WhatsApp ended support for a number of devices on December […]

WhatsApp Shutting down WhatsApp Web for Symbian and Blackberry OS

