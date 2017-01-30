WhatsApp working on a feature that informs your mates when your battery gets too low.

0
Tech
January 30, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2017/01/whatsapp-working-feature-informs-mates-battery-gets-low/ target=_blank >WhatsApp working on a feature that informs your mates when your battery gets too low.</a>
By

By Edwin Chabuka

WhatsApp development forum WABeta says it is working on a feature that notifies the person you are video chatting with of your low battery. In latest WhatsApp beta for Android versions, the user can receive a notification about low battery level during a call. #whatsappbeta pic.twitter.com/OntCDXo4y7 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 29, 2017 WhatsApp beta […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
WhatsApp working on a feature that informs your mates when your battery gets too low.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostWhatsApp working on a feature that informs your mates when your battery gets too low.
Older PostWhatsApp working on a feature that informs your mates when your battery gets too low.

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Econet data charges hike: Whose is to blame?