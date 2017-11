By Trycolyn Pikirayi

Everyone wants some scoop right now. We’re uneasy. We want to know what’s happening, we want to know what’s next and what the way forward is. So far, it has been a roller coaster ride. Once you hear one thing be assured that you’re going to receive something else that contradicts the initial ‘update’…. and […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Where is Baba Jukwa in all this?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed