Where to for Zimbabwe tourism?

“THIS (closure of hotel) was the direct result of a number of years of unprofitable operation, brought about by the substantial decline in tourism in the Eastern Highlands over the past 15 or so years.

“It has become impossible to continue to sustain operations as the supplementary funding that has been inputted during recent years is no longer available.”

This was a gloomy statement issued by Gordon Addams, announcing the closure of Inn On Rupurara, a popular country hotel located between Juliasdale and Nyanga in Manicaland, which is the latest tourism industry sector player to buckle under unforgiving economic pressures.

According to a notice in the Government Gazette of April 21, 2017, the hotel’s parent company, Inn On Rupurara (Private) Limited applied for voluntary liquidation, which was granted by the High Court in Harare on April 12.

Theresa Grimmel of Trivade (Private) Limited was appointed provisional liquidator.

Anyone opposed to the liquidation was supposed to file such opposition with the Registrar of the High Court by May 5.

The actual hotel closed its doors on April 27, shortly after fulfilling its Easter Holiday bookings.

The business, whose facilities comprised 17 lodges and a conference centre, started operations in 1997.

Unlike other businesses that are placed into liquidation by their creditors, Inn On Rupurara went into voluntary liquidation after putting up a stoic fight to remain afloat for more than a decade and a half, as management read actualities on the ground as showing no sign of a let-up in the near future.

Letting go a vision and dream into which nearly 20 years’ of effort had been invested is certainly no easy decision to make.

However, Addams has maintained the same optimism that saw him soldiering on for that long despite the perennial losses.

“We are Zimbabweans — we stick together and make the best of everything — we make a plan,” Addams told the Financial Gazette this week.

“We (are) are going to come out of this stronger and happier than ever. We must remain positive and pray to see better times in Zimbabwe — the jewel of Africa!” he added.

“The development fills me personally with great sadness as Zimbabwe is a wonderful country with great national parks, great attractions and warm and friendly people,” said Professor Wolfgang Thome, of the Aviation, Travel & Conservation News from Eastern Africa & the Indian Ocean Islands, who is passionate about African tourism after news of the closure of the world-renowned Inn On Rupurara hotel permeated the global tourism markets.

“This is not the time to politic about that southern African country, but to pull out all stops and give the Zimbabwe tourism industry a helping hand, give them added visibility and write about individual travel experiences to showcase to the world that Zimbabwe is worth visiting!”

Inn On Rupurara is just but the latest victim of the harsh business climate in which Zimbabwean tourism sector players operate.

African Sun Limited closed its Holiday Inn Beitbridge Express Hotel in January last year due to mounting losses, and was followed by the National Social Security Authority-owned 132-roomed Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel, which also closed down in June of last year after recording losses of more than US$2 million inside two years.

Several other hotels and lodges have twisted in the wind ever since Zimbabwe’s economy hit a crisis. These include Marondera Hotel; Lakeview Inn; Fothergill Safari Lodge; Kariba Breezes Hotel; Katete Lodge and Khanondo Guest House.

Last year, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) reported that 81 firms had closed shop in the first quarter of the year due to inclement economic conditions, 69 of which were in the hotel and catering sector alone.

“The numbers we have received so far is that 69 companies in the hotel and catering sector closed down in the first quarter alone,” ZCTU secretary general, Japhet Moyo told the media.

“Clearly, while the food sector was picking up over the years it has been affected by low aggregate demand and this shows that people do not even have money to buy food.”

As official confirmation that all is not well in the tourism sector, this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani Travel Expo, an annual event to promote the country as a tourism destination to the international markets was almost aborted — the first time in its 35 years of existence — after the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in March announced its cancellation saying it was still battling to clear debt incurred from organising previous events.

This prompted the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry to intervene, resulting in a compromise event that will be taking place next month where the association is offering free space to participants that have exhibited consistently over the years.

This is the same ZTA that has consistently issued figures that show tourist arrivals from the country’s main source markets as rising, raising questions about the veracity of these figures, especially on where these tourists could be staying because hotel occupancies have largely remained depressed.

Could it be the same case referred to by Ronal H Course in Essays on Economics and Economists when he wrote: “If you torture the data long enough, it will confess!”

Last year, the Financial Gazette highlighted how touring firms were bleeding, how airlines were in trouble and travel agencies were shaking.

We pointed out many things that have gone wrong, mostly as a result of outright economic mismanagement.

After embarking on a controversial land reform programme that has earned the country a very bad reputation in terms of hospitality, government has continued to act carelessly despite passionate pleas from the embattled players in the sector.

It has moved to impose additional taxes on foreign tourists, and this has had dire implications on arrivals.

Then there are multiple roadblocks, which further irritate tourists already thoroughly miffed by the pain of navigating pothole-ridden roads with the extra-carefulness of a de-miner.

Over-policing and its short-term gains might look like a small issue, but it is certainly costing the country in long-term revenue from tourism because some tourists would just not return after surviving their ordeal in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Council of Tourism’s Tichaona Hwingwiri said the eventual sinking of players in the sector is the inevitable result especially after trying hard to remain afloat for a very long time in the hope that rescue would come.

“It (the hotel closures) is a sign that operators are struggling to remain afloat,” Hwingwiri told the Financial Gazette.

“Those figures (of increased tourist arrivals) never get to benefit places outside of the main tourist areas such as Victoria Falls, Kariba and the main urban areas like Harare,” he said, adding that even players in these areas are just getting enough business to keep their heads above the water.

Economist, John Robertson, said the hotel closures are the result of underlying problems that have been growing over the years, problems that are not divorced from the mismanagement of the national economy.

“Unfortunately, quite a long list of discouraging issues are affecting tourist inflows now. They have difficulty travelling within the country because the good air services we used to have between Harare and Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Kariba and Buffalo Range are now unreliable or unavailable; travelling by road is made difficult by police roadblocks and bad roads remain a problem when travelling to wildlife conservancies; the number of wildlife conservancies with accommodation is far less than before because of confiscations under land reform; access to cash using foreign bank cards is almost impossible; and everything is expensive — hotel rooms, petrol, food and restaurant prices, entry-fees to National Parks, hunting and fishing licences and the numerous fines at police roadblocks for irrelevant imperfections,” Robertson told the Financial Gazette.

The 15 years of severe hardships for Inn On Rupurara that Addams referred to coincided with the effects of the country’s land reform programme that saw more than 3 000 white commercial farmers being violently dispossessed of their land in full view of the world, painting a permanent picture of the country as a dangerous place for tourists to go.

Many key tourism source markets issued travel warnings to their citizens.

“South African tourists are most angered by these issues and as they made up the biggest proportion of our tourists, their decisions to avoid Zimbabwe have caused the hotel closures mentioned,” Robertson said.

He said while the destruction of the tourism industry happened in a very short time, its reconstruction, both physical and psychological in the global tourist source markets, would take many years and it is something that government and the players should start working on.

“Some of the measures needed to fix these problems will take time and cost a great deal of money — the rebuilding of Air Zimbabwe with a fleet of suitable 50 to 100-seat aircraft that can make numerous flights every day to the tourist resorts is one such example. However, other problems would be more quickly and more easily solved. Lower-priced hotel rooms would have been occupied more often and might have kept the hotels in business; banks could offer special services to tourists; the police could focus on dangerous driving, rather than on lists of tools and devices; the advantages of restoring land rights to wildlife conservation specialists could be measured and these rights could empower and encourage them to restore the conservancies that have been closed since their lands were confiscated.

“All these would make a considerable difference over a few years. But those years will be needed to rebuild Zimbabwe’s reputation as a good tourist destination. A good reputation can be destroyed very quickly, but years are needed to win it back. We have still to make a start on that journey,” said Robertson.

While the Zimbabwean tourism industry remains in the intensive care, the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Walter Mzembi is promising to do for the world what he is failing to do at home as he bids for the coveted secretary general position of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation in Madrid, Spain tomorrow.

