Why demons manifest more in women

ONE of our readers posed a rather challenging question. He said that after consistent watching of deliverance sessions on television, careful observation in live church services and consultation with many people he has come to the conclusion that demons manifest more in women than in men. However, his quest now is in knowing the reasons behind that conclusion. Consequently, he asked me, “Pastor Mairos, may you please explain why there are more demonic manifestations in women than in men.”

Response: Demonic manifestations refer to the various ways by which demons show that they are present in or on a person’s body. Demons are spirits without bodies. They prefer to inhabit human bodies because they give the broadest means of expression. It is important here to differentiate between being under the influence of demons (oppression) and the manifestations of demons.

It is possible that one can be under demonic oppression without any manifestations. But one cannot be under demonic possession without manifestation because one who is possessed has his or her mind completely controlled by demons. For instance, one cannot be insane without showing it in speech and actions. Our focus at the moment as our reader pointed out is not oppression or possession but manifestation which is the showing forth of the presence of demons when they come into the presence of God or when they come face to face with an anointed man or woman of God.

Dear reader, I think it is important to firstly point out that demons do attack, affect or use the bodies of both men and women. In fact, demons do not necessarily prefer bodies of women. The fact which the scriptures support is that demons prefer to stay in human bodies than in animal bodies or in dry places. The principle which regulates demonic entrance or inhabitation is this: just as flies are attracted to rotten rubbish so are demons attracted to filthiness of the spirit and the flesh.

In other words anyone who opens the door to demons will attract demons. This is true regardless of gender. The Bible says in Ephesians 4:27, “Neither give place to the devil.” Giving place or foothold means allowing demons to come and stay in your body. Moreover, if one does not learn how to resist demons he or she will be the best victim because demons prefer to stay where they are least resisted. The Bible says in James 4:7, “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.”

Keeping close to our principle, if a man or woman says something or does something filthy, demons will be attracted to that person. Unfortunately, there are cases where another person can invoke or use demons to control you without your knowledge. In such cases the demons are given authority or permission to use your body by another person.

Normally, witches, wizards, witchdoctors and wicked relatives especially one’s parents are the culprits. They use evil covenants and spells to allow demons to control you. It is therefore essential to seek deliverance if you suspect that you are under the control of a spell.

You are free to send your contributions to 0772889766 or mairos78@yahoo.co.uk