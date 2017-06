By Rufaro Madamombe

I initially wanted to write an article titled ‘Why smart watches failed’ but then as the team and I discussed, it turned out that they may have not necessarily failed but that maybe there’s something more at play when it comes to adoption of technologies in Zimbabwe. The discussion then ended with the question ‘why […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Why does every other Zimbabwean have a smartphone?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed