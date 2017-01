By Edwin Chabuka

Enough of the times I have always had overheating issues with a couple of of my smartphones because of the relatively heavy usage I put them through. Once the heat got too much to handle then it was off to the refrigerator where I would leave my smartphone to cool off. I would always leave […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Why smartphone batteries seem to deplete faster when cold than when warm

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed