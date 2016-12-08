Why the chief justice’s post matter

“THE Bill (of the Law and Order and Maintenance Act) outrages almost every basic human right and is, in addition, an unwarranted invasion by the executive of the sphere of the courts. These are the custodians of individual rights and are my special responsibility.”

These were the sombre words of a dejected Sir Robert Clarkson Tredgold, the Chief Justice of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, in November 1960 as he tendered his resignation to Federal Prime Minister, Sir Roland Welensky, in protest against the passing of the notorious Law and Order Maintenance Act (LOMA) by the Southern Rhodesian government of Edgar Whitehead, a law which gave it sweeping powers do deal with African nationalists fighting for the country’s independence.

Tredgold’s conscience could not allow him to pretend to be administering justice with a law that took away virtually all rights and freedoms of the majority African population and therefore decided to resign from his position as Chief Justice.

It was under LOMA that nationalists like Joshua Nkomo, Robert Mugabe, Leopold Takawira and thousands of others were to be thrown into jails for years on end without trial, while hundreds others were executed.

Tredgold’s resignation had the damaging effect of robbing all subsequent Rhodesian administrations of the much-needed veneer of legitimacy, a defect that haunted the regime of Ian Smith right until it sued for peace at Lancaster House in 1979.

In 1832, when confronted with a United States Supreme Court ruling upholding the rights of Indian communities that he was unhappy with, a miffed President Andrew Jackson remarked: “John Marshall (then America’s chief justice) has made his decision; now let him enforce it!”

While the courts can interpret the law and make orders, the orders can only be implemented by the executive arm of government, whose self-preservation interests could be under threat from these orders.

Currently United States of America is on the tenterhooks over the move its President-elect Donald Trump would make on a crucial Supreme Court appointment.

Trump’s Supreme Court appointment, possibly the first of multiple picks, would allow him to restore the decades-long conservative majority on the US bench, which looked under threat when conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died early this year and out-going president, Barack Obama, had nominated appeals court judge, Merrick Garland — a liberal — as his replacement.

The shorthanded court currently is split with four conservatives and four liberals.

Trump is expected to nominate a new conservative judge as soon as he takes office, one that will tip the scale in favour of conservatives’ choices.

In South Africa the future of President Jacob Zuma hangs by the thread following a scathing judgment delivered in March this year by Mogoeng Mogoeng, that country’s Chief Justice, someone that Zuma himself handpicked and fast-tracked to become the head of the South African judiciary, in what has turned out to be a dangerously wrong miscalculation.

“The president thus failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution as the supreme law of the land. This failure is manifest from the substantial disregard for the remedial action taken against him by the public protector in terms of her constitutional powers,” said Mogoeng as he pointed out that Zuma and the National Assembly had violated the Constitution by setting aside the public protector’s suggestions for remedial action in the so-called Nkandla-gate scandal.

“The President’s alleged disregard for the remedial action taken against him, does seem to amount to a breach of a constitutional obligation,” added Mogoeng who pointed out that Zuma had acted unconstitutionally when he disregarded the report.

With the foregoing, Zimbabweans should start appreciating why the position of Chief Justice — the head of the Judiciary arm of the government — is so important that the choice of the candidate, who cannot be easily removed once appointed, is a matter of serious importance just as elections are to the other arms of the government.

Judicial prouncements have been known to have far reaching effects on entire governments.

It is with this in mind that on December 12, four judges will be appearing before a Judicial Services Commission (JSC) panel that will be interviewing candidates for appointment to the position of Chief Justice, which falls vacant when the incumbent, Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, retires at his maximum permissible age of 70.

While on paper, the judiciary has to be independent from influence of other arms of government and anyone for that matter, in practice, politicians would want the Judiciary to be independent only when they are outside of the Executive, as an independent judiciary — as in the case on South Africa — can become a real immediate threat to a sitting government.

It is for this reason that there is always a lot of political wire-pulling as political forces try to influence the choice of the head of the judiciary to gain and/or consolidate power.

Unsurprisingly, LOMA whose enactment in 1960 resulted in the resignation of Tredgold has since returned to independent Zimbabwe as the Public Order and Security Act (POSA).

As constitutional law expert, Alex Magaisa, pointed out, the position of Chief Justice is, to all intents and purposes, a political one and therefore in the case of Zimbabwe, the feral succession fights raging on in and outside the ruling ZANU-PF party will have a bearing on the final choice of who President Robert Mugabe will eventually pick to take over from Chidyausiku.

“It would be naïve in the extreme to think the appointment of the country’s Chief Justice is not political. True: As a judge in the Constitutional Court and head of the judiciary, experience, leadership qualities and sound knowledge of constitutional law are important criteria for selecting the next Chief Justice. Ultimately, however, politics will play a more significant and defining role in the selection process. While the judiciary is supposed to be independent, politics will arguably play the decisive role in selecting the country’s highest judge. As head of the judiciary, the Chief Justice has an important role in defining the direction of the courts. A historical survey of the position of Chief Justice in Zimbabwe demonstrates the kind of politics that inevitably impact on appointments to and tenure of that office,” Magaisa explained.

The JSC has published the names of the four nominees that will be interviewed for the post.

These are Deputy Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Justice Rita Makarau, Justice Paddington Garwe and the current Judge President of the High Court, Justice George Chiweshe.

It is from this list that the JSC panel will drop one nominee and send the remaining three names to the President, who would be required to pick one for appointment as the sixth Chief Justice of an independent Zimbabwe.

As the race reaches the home stretch, legal and political bookmakers are saying the odds are in favour of Makarau, hotly followed by Chiweshe because the two have in the past appeared to serve President Mugabe loyally.

Garwe (63), a dark horse in the race, who was appointed to the Court bench in 1993, went on to replace Chidyausiku as Judge President in 2001 before being promoted to the Supreme/Constitutional Court in 2006.

Justice Malaba (65) is regarded as a thoroughly independent judge, who has made a name for himself by standing firmly for what he believes to be the correct interpretation of the law; an independent-mindedness that does not easily endear him to politicians seeking to bend the law and cut corners to suit their selfish needs.

His most recent dissenting judgment was in a 2013 case compelling President Mugabe to call for harmonised elections before the end of July that year.

Of the nine judges on the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bench, seven of them agreed that by failing to call for elections by June 29, President Mugabe was in violation of his constitutional responsibilities.

In his dissenting opinion, Malaba pointed out that his colleagues’ ruling “defied logic” in finding the President was in breach of his constitutional responsibilities “and at the same time authorising him to continue acting unlawfully” by proclaiming a July date.

“That is a very dangerous principle and has no basis in law. The principle of the rule of law just does not permit such an approach,” wrote Malaba.

Zimbabwe’s judges must retire at 65 years, but if they can demonstrate good mental and physical health certified by a medical doctor, they could stay on until they are 70 years old, after which no extension is possible.

Malaba is already 65 years old, which means his continued sitting on the bench in now subject to his passing a fitness test.

Chiweshe (63) is a former military tribunal judge who joined the High Court bench in 2001.

His judicial work was interrupted for several years by his tenure as the chairperson of the Delimitation Commission of 2004 and the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) from 2005 to 2010 when he returned to the bench to take over from Makarau as Judge President.

It was during his tenure as the chairman of the ZEC that he presided over the acrimoniously disputed 2008 harmonised elections.

For that reason, he has been viewed with naked suspicion by many within the opposition political parties, who believe he undermined their chances for electoral victory against President Mugabe and his ruling ZANU-PF party.

Results the commission released a record five weeks later showed that President Mugabe had placed second to MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who, however, failed to garner enough votes to be declared the outright winner.

A liberation war fighter known by his war name, Yasser Arafat, Chiweshe was deputy to current Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantine Chiwenga during the bush war, a background that has resulted in detractors accusing him of suffering from revolutionary hangovers and putting war-time loyalties ahead of his judicial responsibilities.

This jaundiced view has not been helped by Chiweshe’s promotion by President Mugabe to a position of Major General, shortly after the 2008 election debacle (in August), more than seven years after being sworn in as a judge of the High Court.

Viewed as a competent gate-keeper for President Mugabe, only a fortnight ago, when the contentious issue on the legality the law introducing Bond Notes — which most legal experts swore was unconstitutional — came before the courts, he felt the matter was too important to be entrusted to any other judge, hence a decision to allocate the matter to himself… and he disposed of it in a manner that left many interested parties swallowing hard.

As someone who is regarded as having proved that he can be trusted to go the proverbial extra mile to do the bidding of his political handlers, Chiweshe is regarded as a serious contender for the post.

In Makarau (56), the country could have its first female Chief Justice, as she goes into the interviews as a possible run-away favourite both professionally and politically.

A very sound jurist who made history by becoming Zimbabwe’s first female judge president in 2006, Makarau is the only one among the four nominees with experience in private practice, in which she rose to become an advocate, from which point she was appointed to the High Court bench in 2000.

Just like Chiweshe, her secondment to ZEC is testimony that she can be trusted by President Mugabe to safeguard his political interests.

Makarau currently doubles as the secretary of the JSC and the chairperson of ZEC, where she is regularly engaged in bitter tugs-of-war with opposition party leaders who accuse her of working to safeguard the interests of the ruling party.

In the past, President Mugabe has appointed Makarau non-constituency legislator.

It is these four that will be appearing before the JSC interview panel to justify why they think they are the most qualified individuals to head the country’s judiciary.

Just as all appointments with political bearing are controversial by nature, it is yet to be seen if this time around, the appointment of the country’s next CJ will raise less furore than that triggered by the appointment of Justice Chidyausiku in 2001.

“Overall, the point here is that there is no use pretending that the appointment of a Chief Justice is not influenced by the politics. It is a decision that will be watched closely by all political actors, inside and outside the ruling ZANU-PF party,” pointed out Magaisa, who teaches law at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom.

“What is certain is that the next Chief Justice will be a man or woman whose philosophy is in sync with the philosophy of the ZANU-PF establishment. He or she will be a person who can be trusted to safeguard interests of the establishment and, more specifically, someone who will not be a threat to what are regarded as the gains of the land revolution. In this regard, Chief Justice Chidyausiku has served his term well, even to the annoyance of those who despised the government’s land reform programme and ZANU-PF politics,” he added.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw