Wilfried Bony pained with Stoke City fringe role

WILFRIED Bony has labelled his fringe role at Stoke City as “painful” after rejecting a January move to China.

Bony moved to Stoke on a season-long loan from Manchester City during the summer, yet he has scored just twice in 11 games – the last of which came on December 27.

“When you hear everything is fine and you don’t play, it’s crazy,” he told the BBC.

“It is more than difficult. This is something that I want to know why.

“The coach told me I’m training very well and my attitude is very good. It doesn’t make sense. It’s painful.”

There was a clause in the 28-year-old’s contract to move to the Chinese Super League in January, but he decided to remain at the Britannia Stadium, despite his lack of game-time.

“My agent told me there was an offer but I refused to go because my plan is to stay in the UK to show more – to show that I’m not at the end,” added the Ivory Coast international, who joined City in a £28million move from Swansea. Kickoff.com