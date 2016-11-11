Will Smith’s father has reportedly passed away

THERE is a lot going on the in the world at the moment. With the Presidential race bent into action, the chaos is scattered. While the world speaks on presidential candidates, Will Smith is likely grieving the loss of his father.

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Fletcher took to Instagram to say goodbye to her one-time father-in-law. ““We’re gonna miss you Daddio! You lived & played by your own rules…you truly were 1 of a kind!,” Fletcher wrote as her caption.“You instilled discipline, and a work ethic that has created a legacy in your honor!”

In the picture, Smith is with his father Willard Carroll Smith, Jr and his son Trey. Smith has not commented on the loss of his father as of yet.

During an interview with Reader’s Digest, Smith shared stories about his father, that proved to be the opposite of the mood felt on a certain Fresh Prince of Belair episode.

“I told my parents I wanted to rap. They said, ‘Rap?’ My mother graduated from Carnegie Mellon. She thought college was the only way. My father could kind of see doing something differently. We agreed that I would take a year making music, and if it did not work out, I would go to college. That year we won the first Grammy given to a rap artist.” The Source.com

