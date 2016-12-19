Willard Katsande screamer wins it for Chiefs

KAIZER Chiefs required an injury time stunner from Williard Katsande to finally put an end to their winless streak as they edged past Polokwane City 3-2 at the FNB Stadium.

Rodney Ramagalela missed a penalty but scored a stunning goal in the first-half before Bernard Parker scored his first goal for more than a year and set up Joseph Molangoane.

However, Puleng Tlolane looked to have spoiled the party for the home side with a neat finish but Katsande was having none of it as he scored a great goal deep into stoppage time.

In the early stages good scrapping in the midfield by Tshabalala allowed him to feed Maluleka who had an early shot at goal but his deflected effort did little to trouble Chigova between the sticks.

The home side enjoyed far more possession in the opening stages but no clear-cut opportunities availed themselves whilst they remained slightly vulnerable to the swift counters executed by City.

Steve Komphela was forced to endure a worrying few minutes when Mphahlele was stretchered off but the fullback made his way back on to the park.

With the tempo slowing and City began creating chances of their own and Tlolane was guilty of firing a wild effort over the crossbar when finding himself in the box.

Clever trickery in the area from Tlolane at the midway point of the half was rewarded with a penalty when Williard Katsande’s lunge brought him to the ground.

However, Khuzwayo bailed his side out as he guessed correctly and saved Ramagalela’s shot from 12 yards out.

Ramagalela was not to be denied minutes later as he made amends for his inabilty to convert the spot-kick with a long-range drive that flew in at the far post.

Chiefs looked to go level before the break and created a decent chance in the 41st minute as Parker squared to Tshabalala who could only hit it tamely at Chigova.

Parker whipped another ball into the area in stoppage time that the ‘keeper palmed into the air before it was eventually cleared acrobatically by Klaas.

The home side began the second-half with urgency and a quality ball into the area found Parker unmarked but the striker got his angles wrong and headed wide.

Having been made to sweat over Mphahlele in the first-half, Komphela was forced to withdraw him just before the hour mark due to injury as the Chiefs sick bay begins to overflow.

Chances kept coming for the Glamour Boys but Gordinho should have done far better from a corner but headed over from close range.

City eventually caved in the 62nd minute of the game as Tshabalala delivered in an inch-perfect cross that Parker dove to meet with his head and put his side level.

Parker then turned provider as his exquisite cut-back was turned into the net by Molangoane – his first for the club.

Chiefs looked to be facing more heartache as Tlolane picked up the ball in the area and slid it between the legs of Khuzwayo.

However, their was yet another twist in a wildly entertaining second period as Katsande took matters into his won hands in stoppage time as fired a screamer into the top corner to ensure the win. Kickoff.com

TEAMS:

Kaizer Chiefs: Khuzwayo, Mphahlele (Moleko 57′), Khumalo, Gordinho, Mathoho, Katsande, Maluleka (Ekstein 70′), Molangoane, Tshabalala, Parker, Macha (Letlotlo 45′)

Polokwane City: Chigova, Maponyane (Jembula 77′), Semenya, Matsemela, Tema, Maluleke, Klaas, Seabi (Mbonani 45′), Ramagalela, Tlolane, Mncwango (Ndou 90′)

