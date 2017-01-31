Willard Zireva set to leave OK Zimbabwe

OK Zimbabwe chief executive officer (CEO) Willard Zireva is set to leave the group after a long tenure which started off well before the unbundling by Delta Corporation.

Zireva was appointed managing director of OK supermarkets in 1990 and assumed the chief executive officer post when Delta unbundled the retail chain in 2001. The group is set to issue a statement soon, but unconfirmed reports say that finance director Alex Siyavora will act until a substantive CEO has been identified.

OK’s succession plan has been a contentious subject for a while now and many analysts believe that it had limited the extent to which the group could grow.

OK did not trade on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on Monday but it has a marginal year to date loss of 0,28 percent.

The wider market lost 0,11 percent to 140,98 and the minings index remained unchanged at 56,12 after RioZim added 0,25c at 32,25c. RioZim is set to boost its gold mining cluster through the acquisition of Falgold’s Dalny Mine.

Overall, only seven counters traded with Delta slipping 0,28 percent to 89,75c on turnover of US$15 991,66

Axia led the risers gaining 0,18 percnet to seven cents and Hippo was up 0,24c to 36,74c on market cap of US$70,92 million.

Econet, which is currently the worst performer in the year to date on a loss of 40 percent did not trade ahead of its EGM on Friday. Following a meeting held by the ZSE today,

FinX understands that Econet Global, as a conflicted party will not be allowed to vote while the telecoms operator has to make exchange control approvals a condition precedent before shareholders can vote. Ideally if these changes are to be incorporated, Econet would be required to issue a new circular with a new EGM date although indications are that the meeting will go ahead. FinX