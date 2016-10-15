Windhoek bills November for R. KELLY

WINDHOEK Draught has officially announced that international R&B sensation, R. Kelly will take to the stage as main artist in the 2016 annual Windhoek Draught Live Music festival in Namibia.

This is on Friday, November 25 November at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek. The festival is one of the most anticipated events on the Namibian entertainment calendar following popular acts like Boyz II Men and P-Square which drew thousands of fans from all corners of the country and abroad. As founder and main sponsor of the event, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group – through its premium brand, Windhoek Draught, identified the opportunity to create amazing experiences for their consumers by bringing Namibians and their international music icons together.

NBL National Marketing manager, Rosemary Shippiki says: “We believe in creating memorable moments for our consumers that money cannot buy. Music is a great vehicle to connect with consumers and create an opportunity for them to socialise with friends. Some Namibians actually travel to South Africa and abroad to attend music festivals and we identified the need to create opportunities for our people to also enjoy these events on their home soil. Our consumers have expressed their appreciation towards Windhoek Draught for delivering world class events through the previous two concerts that also sees local artists share the stage with iconic brands such as R. Kelly.”

Robert Sylvester Kelly, better known by his stage name “R Kelly” is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball player. He is known for a collection of major hit singles including “Bump N’ Grind”; “I Believe I Can Fly”; “Ignition (Remix)”; “If I Could Turn Back the Hands of Time”; “The World’s Greatest”. In 1998, Kelly won three Grammy Awards for “I Believe I Can Fly”. His distinctive sound and style has influenced numerous hip hop and contemporary R&B artists.

