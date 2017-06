By Rufaro Madamombe

Yesterday, Facebook announced the winners for their Bots for Messenger Challenge which was launched earlier this year in February. The competition was run in 64 countries in Middle East and Africa. Each participant was to create a bot in one of the following categories gaming and entertainment; productivity and utility; and social good. As the […]

Winners and runner ups for Bots for Messenger Challenge announced

