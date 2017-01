By Edwin Chabuka

Mobile data is officially on its way to becoming a premium that average Zimbabwean cannot afford. The level of disruption it has caused is likely to leave people with public wifi as a form of refuge for data solutions. Nevertheless it got me thinking. Public Wifi was already pretty affordable but what’s holding it back […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

With how expensive mobile data is going to be we need more coverage from Public Wifi Hotspots.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed