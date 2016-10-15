NAIJA star Wizkid has been added to the list of performers at this year’s MTV MAMAs to be held in Johannesburg next weekend.

The award-winning muso is set to perform alongside the likes of Cassper Nyovest‚ Babes Wodumo‚ Kwesta‚ Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade and American rapper Future at the Northgate Dome on October 22.

In an announcement on Friday‚ the show’s organisers also confirmed performances by Angola’s C4 Pedro‚ Kenyan supergroup Sauti Sol and local DJ/ producer DJ Maphorisa.

Local fans will no doubt be excited to see Wizkid perform‚ following his recent hit collaboration with Drake on One Dance.

The artist also leads this year’s nominations with six nods. So‚ it could turn out to be a great night if you’re a Wizkid fan.

The glitzy ceremony is set to be broadcast live across the world on MTV Base (Dstv Channel) and MTV Base (DStv Channel 322). –www.sowetanlive.co.za