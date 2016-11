By L.S.M Kabweza

WordCamp Zimbabwe is an event that a lot of WordPress enthusiasts and users (like us here) have wanted for a while, so thanks to the team behind this effort, it’s finally happening. The date is 10 December, price is $6 and the venue Harare City Library. More about that here. If you’re wondering why WordPress is a big […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

WordCamp Harare is on 10 December. Tickets now available!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed