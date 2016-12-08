Workers at government schools face uncertain future

OVER 10 000 workers engaged by School Development Associations (SDAs) countrywide face an uncertain future once their source of salaries has been incorporated into the School Services Fund (SSF) account, operated by the State.

The transition is set to take effect from January next year.

SDAs are currently responsible for part or full payment of salaries for employees such as cooks, security personnel, general hands and bursars.

Lately, they have also been incentivising teachers as part of a staff-retention strategy.

These workers are paid from levies deposited into various SDAs accounts by parents or legal guardians.

But from January, this will no longer be the case.

Government, through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, now wants to control all the funds going into public schools in order to curb abuse, which has been rampant over the years.

As such, SDAs are no longer certain if they would be able to continue accessing SSF, so that they could keep their employees in schools.

This is causing a lot of anxiety among workers, who are afraid of losing their jobs.

In its 2013 election manifesto, the ZANU-PF government promised to create 2,2 million jobs between 2013 and 2018. Fast forward to 2016, it has struggled to honour its commitment because of a collapsing economy.

SDAs are concerned that the latest move might worsen the country’s unemployment situation by sending the majority of the 10 000 workers on their payroll into the streets.

It is estimated that over US$1,2 billion circulates in SDAs accounts yearly.

To bring this resource under its control, government is moving to align the Education Act with the national charter.

Government argues that the latest policy shift had been precipitated by the rampant abuse of funds in schools, although there are counter arguments to the effect that ministry officials might turn the fund into a feeding trough.

Currently, there are reports that the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) lost substantial amounts of money through sweat-heart deals involving the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education officials.

While ZIMDEF is meant to fund skills development in the country, its resources have allegedly been diverted to benefit the ruling ZANU-PF and individuals.

The SSF is a fund provided for in the Education Amendment Act (2006) to cater for the procurement of teaching and learning materials, payment of utility bills and consumables.

The fact that there is nothing specific in the Act about the payment of salaries has stoked fears that the affected workers may not be drafted into the civil service considering that the cash-strapped government is already facing serious fiscal pressures on the back of a rapid decline in tax revenues.

Zimbabwe School Development Association and Committees president, Claudio Mutasa, this week said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education had not consulted them about the policy changes.

“We represent parents and, as relevant stakeholders in the Ministry’s affairs, we deserve to be consulted in matters affecting the welfare of our children in schools, but, unfortunately, we are not even aware of what is going on. We got to know about this in the newspapers, which is a sad development,” he said.

“The problem is that when the workers are laid off or anything bad happens to them, they sue their immediate employer, which is the school, for unfair dismissal. There are cases where we had to represent schools and indirectly the Ministry in labour cases where they would have messed up”.

But Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister, Paul Mavima, assured stakeholders that there would be a smooth transition from SDAs to SSF.

“Media is sensationalising this matter because we are still in the consultative process. All factors regarding the implications of the move will be considered including the issue of workers you are referring to. Workers should remain calm,” Mavima said.

SDAs came into existence through Statutory Instrument (SI) 379 of 1998.

This followed recommendations by Caiphas Nziramasanga who, between 1998 and 1999, chaired the Nziramasanga Commission of inquiry into the education sector.

SI 379 gives SDAs the power to engage an agreed number of non-academic staff, in consultation with the headmaster/mistress and with approval of the Education Ministry’s secretary.

The levies are meant to augment monies allocated to schools by the State.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has been under fire for its controversial policies.

It has previously proposed to effect salary adjustments for headmasters/mistresses according to their qualification, skills, experience and type of school head.

The ministry also caused sparks to fly after it banned incentives, holiday and extra lessons.

As if that was not enough, it also banned Form One entrance tests.

All these policies were reportedly done without consulting all relevant stakeholders.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw

