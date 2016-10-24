World’s best-performing stocks are in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

By Paul Wallace and Godfrey Marawanyika

ZIMBABWE’S US$3,3 billion stock market is up 22 percent this month, more than any of the 94 equity indexes tracked by Bloomberg globally.

Zimbabweans are piling into equities to preserve their wealth as the government plans to introduce a pseudo-currency called bond notes, stirring memories of the hyperinflation that plagued the southern African nation until it abandoned its own currency in 2009, according to Welcome Mavingire at Intellego Investment Consultants in Harare, the capital. “Fear is driving the rally,” he said by phone. -Bloomberg