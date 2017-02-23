WRESTLEMania 2018 is coming.

By Star Kungwengwe

CHECK local listings. Conspicuous names on the list are those of Hulk Hogan, the Dead Man (Undertaker), the Ultimate Warrior, the Legion of Doom, Bret Heart, Sting, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

All these are not only classical, but among the greatest wrestlers of all time. If such an event was ever to be staged in Zimbabwe that would be most memorable and tickets would sell out in an instant.

But what we definitely now know as Zimbabweans is that we have our own version of wrestlemania coming our way on the political front.

And every indication is that the cage match is most likely going to be between two arch-rivals President Robert Mugabe and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Recent events in former vice president Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), the only other opposition party people thought would be something to write home about, indicate that 2018 would most likely be a match made in hell between President Mugabe and Tsvangirai.

The stakes have never been this high with President Mugabe, in his twilight years as he turned 93 on February 21, seeking to complete a political career that has span more than six decades.

Tsvangirai, in the meantime, will be going into this fight feeling that he won the last duel that produced the country’s first ever election runoff that he, however, pulled out of citing violence and intimidation against his supporters.

Whether anyone likes it or not we are all being forced to hold our breaths as the lingering question keeps coming: Will Zimbabwe know a different political party besides ZANU-PF after 2018?

Ever since PF ZAPU was swallowed by ZANU-PF in 1987, the country has had de facto one-party-ism.

Even after the late Edgar Tekere formed his Zimbabwe Unity Movement and Tsvangirai and colleagues forming the MDC, ZANU-PF has remained dominant, by hook or crook or even legitimately.

Related to this has been the problem of cult leaders and overdue political incumbency.

A possible cause of this has been the charismatic nature of President Mugabe and Tsvangirai.

Both men will, undoubtedly, pull out all stops to prove their worth. But both have one serious challenge they need to quickly overcome and the one who will be able to clear the obstacle will take the trophy come 2018.

Both men and their parties are haunted by an “evil” called factionalism, a term that has become a catch word in Zimbabwean politics.

This factionalism animal saw Mujuru being ejected from the ruling party to form ZPF.

The same animal also saw Tsvangirai being deserted by former key allies such as Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma in 2014.

Then there is the socio-economic crisis in the country which both men have to prove that they can make it go away like magicians.

Tsvangirai may have an upper hand having proved it before through the Government of National Unity, but President Mugabe is determined to prove that his Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation is exactly what the doctor prescribed for the country.

And working against Tsvangirai is President Mugabe’s absolute control of the State and all its apparatus.

But having proved before in 2008 that anything is possible after he won that year’s presidential election — albeit with a narrow margin — Tsvangirai is certainly more than eager to tilt the scales even under these extremely odd circumstances.

An obvious advantage for Tsvangirai would be if he managed to salvage the little that Mujuru can pick out of the fallout with her former comrades whom she has just parted ways with.

If Mujuru and Tsvangirai join hands this would definitely complement their efforts.

Although the former lacks the charisma, eloquence, experience and bravery needed in the country’s opposition politics, she has on her side a disgruntled mass of people seated on the fence who hate ZANU-PF with a passion, but are not sure who to follow.

However, if President Mugabe manages to unite his troops who are currently divided over his successor, then Tsvangirai has a really big fight on his hands.

And with God or the gods having seemingly favoured ZANU-PF with well above normal rains which would mean a success of its command agriculture programme, it means Tsvangirai has to really buckle up big time.