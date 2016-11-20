Yaya Toure says he always knew Pep Guardiola would need him

YAYA Toure scored both of Manchester City’s goals at Crystal Palace on Saturday, and claimed he always believed he’d be back in Pep Guardiola’s plans.

The Ivorian midfielder said: ‘I was prepared mentally and I knew that one day my manager would need me. You must always stay professional.’

It was his first domestic game of the season after Guardiola froze him out until he received an apology for the jibes by Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk. Toure, who apologised at the start of the month, added: ‘I am professional, I always want to improve my game. For me, to be honest, I just want to help the team.’

Yaya Toure struck twice for Manchester City in his first competitive game of the season

He had been frozen out after his agent Dimitri Seluk aimed jibes at manager Pep Guardiola

