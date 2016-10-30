Yaya Toure’s agent launches another attack at Manchester City manage Pep Guardiola

DIMITRI Seluk, the agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, has once again hit out at manager Pep Guardiola and the Premier League club for their treatment of his client.

In what appears to be a Mexican stand-off with no end in sight, Toure has seemingly been frozen out of the first team after Guardiola vowed not to play the midfielder until Seluk apologised for earlier comments.

Seluk claims he has tried contacting Guardiola but to no avail, although he insists it was not to apologise but rather to ask the manager why his client had not been considered for a first-team berth in recent fixtures.

And, having also been unsuccessful in his attempts to speak to City director Txiki Begiristain, the agent has once again spoken to the press to vent his frustration.

“When Yaya was left out of the Champions League squad, I called Pep. I wanted to ask him his reasons, but he didn’t call me back,” Seluk told the Daily Mirror.

“I also tried to call [City director] Txiki [Begiristain] – but he didn’t call me back either. So I don’t think the club can criticise me for doing an interview in the newspaper when they wouldn’t even talk to me.

“Pep talks about respect. But to get respect you have to show it. Before City played at the Nou Camp, I called Pep again. I wanted to ask him if we could meet for talks while he was in Barcelona.

“I also called Txiki. But nothing came back. I sent them texts also, but again there was nothing back. I have the phone records to prove this.

“I was not making contact to apologise – but neither Pep or Txiki knew this. Why should I apologise when I am guilty of nothing but telling the truth?

“My idea was to talk man-to-man, to find out how we can move things forward for the best interests of Manchester City and Yaya.

“All I got was silence. So it must be clear to everyone that Pep isn’t looking for an apology. It is about him turning Sheikh Mansour and the City fans against a player who loves the club.

“Pep is allowing his ego to make decisions that aren’t in the best interests of Manchester City.”

Seluk went on to explain the reasons for Guardiola’s actions, adding: “I know what his [Guardiola’s] problem is. When Pep forced Yaya out of Barcelona I criticised him.

“This is his revenge. And it is personal, not professional. I asked City in the summer if they wanted Yaya to leave and was told that he was part of the plan.

“It is now clear that wasn’t the truth. I think the plan was to humiliate Yaya – and all the other players who have made history for Manchester City in the last six years.

“Yaya isn’t the only one. [Joe] Hart and [Samir] Nasri have also paid because they are big personalities.

“Pep doesn’t want to work with men. He wants to work with players who are very young because he can control them like children.

“Pep smiles at you. He makes you believe he is your best friend – and then he betrays you.” Kickoff.com