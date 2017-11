By Rufaro Madamombe

At the center of the image above is Dinesh Patel, CEO of OrderIn which is one of the largest food ordering services in South Africa. Today, at AfricaCom 2017 during a discussion titled “Start with the problem not the solution – what keeps your target market awake at night”, he said that thinking that your […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

You Actually Don’t Need Funding For Your Startup – AfricaCom 2017

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed