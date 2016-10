By Batsirai Chikadaya

Japan has fast become the BitCoin Capital of the World and in so doing many of its companies have now opened their doors to Bitcoin transactions including the much adored second-hand car sales site BeForward. Back in May of this year, the Japanese Government enacted a bill to regulate operators of the virtual currency (BitCoin) by […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

You can now buy a car on Beforward using BitCoin

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed