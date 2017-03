By Nigel Gambanga

Simply called YouTube TV, the live TV service will be available first in the United States. Subscriptions have been set at US$35 per month which will get you (up to six users per account by the way) 44 channels including access to YouTube Red – the $10 per month ad-free YouTube service that already has some of its own movies.

YouTube launches US$35 per month live TV service called YouTube TV, furthers disruption of broadcasting

