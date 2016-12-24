Zahara: I felt like the only one who was poor and without shoes

SHE may be one of the brightest talents in Mzansi but there was a time when Zahara was discouraged and so poor she could not even afford shoes.

Growing up in the Eastern Cape, Zahara faced many challenges that shaped the resolve she would later become known for.



Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, the star struggled to fight back tears, as she recounted her humble beginnings and how far she had come as an artist.

“There were times when I felt like ‘all my friends are in tertiary, they are good and I’m the only one who is poor, who doesn’t even have shoes.’ But then when I picked up my guitar and played, I felt like ‘you know what, it doesn’t matter, the timing of God is going to come,'” she said.

Zahara said that she was able to get through all of her challenges by turning to God in prayer. This had taught her to be humble and grateful for all of the blessings in her life, even the small ones.

“Today I feel like if I ever ask for anything I’d be greedy because my career has been blooming so much and this is why when I leave this earth I want to be remembered for someone who changed lives,” she added.

She said that she hoped to inspire others who are currently facing the difficulties she once did, by donating guitars and music lessons to girls in rural communities as part of her annual charity drive. “I know everything happens in God’s time and everything is his call. I’m here to tell a story.”

Who knows? Perhaps it will help her find the next big star. timeslive.co.za