By L.S.M Kabweza

A report on a Zambian news website says the Zambian government raided the offices of a Liquid Telecoms ISP last week in a hunt for the servers hosting a news website called Zambian Watchdog. It’s a whistleblower website that the government (under different leaders) has not liked very much and has tried to censor in a number of ways for years. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zambian government raids Liquid Telecom ISP in hunt for political news site

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed