Zambian president Edgar Lungu wants local coach for Chipolopolo job

ZAMBIAN president Edgar Lungu wants the football association to hire a local coach for the national team.

Former Bafana Bafana mentor Gordon Igesund was tipped for the job after parting ways with SuperSport United last season.

However, Lungu is quoted as saying by BBC Sport: “Forget about an expatriate coach. We can do with an indigenous [coach].”

Lungu also offered suppport for interim Chipolopolo boss Wedson Nyirenda, who was appointed last month as a replacement for George Lwandamina.

“He is doing well,” said Lungu after the nation’s 2-1 defeat by Nigeria in their opening World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Lungu has faith the 2012 African champions can make it to Russia 2018.

“We can make it. Others have made it before us. Now it is our time and I ‘m sure we will make it,” he added.

“Our eyes should be on the ball, we are a winning side and we should strive to win until we get to Russia.” kickoff.com