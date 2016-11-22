ZAMCO to take up 48 percent of Star Africa

THE Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (ZAMCO) will become the largest shareholder in Star Africa, controlling about 48 percent of the group after shareholders approved the company’s new scheme of arrangement this week.

Under the deal, ZAMCO created by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in 2014 to mop up bad loans in the banking sector, will take up a 48 percent shareholding in Star Africa. Statutory pension fund, National Social Security Authority (NSSA) will hold 30,7 percent in the firm, giving the two institutions an effective 78,7 percent control. Other creditors will own 13,58 percent, while current Star Africa shareholders will remain with 7,29 percent.

The scheme will see ZAMCO acquire US$32,25 million worth of debt owed to secured lenders mainly financial institutions. At an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, Star Africa scheme members and shareholders voted in favour of the scheme.

The conversion price will be US$0,0125 per share.

Group chairman, Joe Mtizwa said the scheme brings new dimensions to the company’s turnaround strategy.

“This scheme is the basis that was required in the turnaround of the company,” Mtizwa said, adding that ZAMCO is an umbrella scheme for secured loans amounting to US$32 257 747,04 which will be converted into preference-redeemable shares over a tenure of eight years, securitised by mortgage bond on properties.

Star Africa owes significant amounts to several banks. The lenders debt that will be taken over by ZAMCO include BancABC’s US$15,8 million, Afreximbank’s US$10,9 million and the Infrastructure Bank of Zimbabwe’s US$2,1 million. It also owes the now defunct AfrAsia Bank Zimbabwe US$2,5 million and Stanbic Zambia US$600 000, while Intermarket Bank Zambia is owed US$659 000. Another Star Africa creditor, Zimbabwe Sugar Suppliers, will convert its US$11 million debt to a loan at seven percent rate interest for five year tenure. According to the new scheme Banc ABC which will provide US$1 million working capital will also have a moratorium of six months on capital; interest will be at nine percent on a six-year tenure.

NSSA, which is owed US$10 million that was used to upgrade the Harare Gold Star Sugar plant will provide US$1,5 million additional capital which would go towards working capital for the plant and refurbishments.

Employee arrears in salaries and wages will be paid in six months at a rate of 50 percent of arrears owed and they are unsecured. According to the new scheme, concurrent creditors, suppliers and statutory bodies that are owed over US$80 million will also be paid in six months and will have a moratorium on interests for six months. Since its establishment two years ago, ZAMCO has been involved in efforts to rid several firms of debt in a bid to aid their revival. These include miner Rio Zimbabwe, cotton processor Cottco as well as fast moving consumer goods manufacturer Cairns, among others. By June 30, 2016, ZAMCO had purchased up to US$524,8 million in bad loans, according to RBZ data.