ZANU-PF Politburo orders Masvingo re-election

THE ZANU-PF Politburo has ordered a fresh election to fill the vacant position of Masvingo provincial chairman following an inconclusive poll which had seen Ezra Chadzamira take a commanding lead last month.

In the February23 election, Chadzamira had polled 12 393 votes against his rival, Mutero Masanganise’s 7 505 votes.The Politburo, however, nullified the result at its meeting held at the ZANU-PF national headquarters in Harare today.

The elections had ended prematurely due to serious logistical challenges which saw 145 out of 408 party districts failing to vote. The Politburo also removed Transport Minister, Jorum Gumbo, from the position of Masvingo acting chairman.

This was announced by ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, who is standing in for party spokesman, Simon Khaya Moyo, while addressing journalists at the end of the meeting. Chombo however declined to give details as to when the fresh elections would be held. He also declined to disclose who replaced Gumbo as acting chair for the volatile province.

“There will be a fresh election in Masvingo,” said Chombo, refusing to entertain further questions fielded by journalists. The Politburo last month ordered the faction riddled province to elect a substantive chairperson hoping to end a 12-month factional power scrimmage that left the volatile region ungovernable.