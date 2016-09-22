ZANU-PF versus electoral reforms

By Jacob Rukweza “I WANT to emphasise that through the collaboration of ZANU-PF and all MDC formations — and before their own splintering and before Zimbabwe People First, because that one was also part of us as we were negotiating levelling of the political ground — electoral reforms were done and there is no validity, no basis whatsoever to be demanding electoral reforms.

“What I understand they are saying, and which is not possible, is that we should put into the law that people should vote for them. It’s unheard of that we put in the electoral law and the Constitution that the opposition parties must win”.

The above statement by Finance and Economic Development Minister and ZANU-PF’s legal affairs secretary, Patrick Chinamasa, summarises the attitude of the ruling party and government towards the call by opposition parties for wide-ranging electoral reforms.

This statement comes as 18 opposition parties working under the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) banner have been advocating comprehensive electoral reforms in order to have free and fair elections.

Among other things, the opposition parties are calling for the demilitarisation and total independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Opposition parties say ZEC should not be manned by compromised officials or members of the army or State security forces.

For instance, the opposition parties argue that ZEC chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau, who is also the secretary of the Judicial Services Commission, is compromised, since she is the one who appoints judges to the Electoral Court, who, in turn, are required to preside over matters involving ZEC.

The opposition parties are also demanding the introduction of a biometric voting system and the abandonment of the use of voter registration slips for identity when voting to avoid rigging.

Opposition parties also want an accurate and up-to-date electronic voters’ roll to be made available to all interested political players before the holding of any election in order to ensure transparency.

The opposition parties are agitating for postal voting to be implemented in accordance with the SADC Protocol and Guidelines on the holding of free and fair elections.

Opposition parties also want a clear definition of voter education that recognises the Constitution’s Bill of Rights and the involvement of all political players in voter education.

The opposition wants all political parties involved in elections to participate in all essential activities of ZEC in order to make the process transparent.

Parties also want traditional leaders to be barred from taking part in partisan political activities.

Opposition parties want all national laws, particularly laws such as Public Order and Security Act, Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Broadcasting Services Act and the Electoral Act, to be harmonised with the new Constitution.

The parties say members of the security services, in particular Central Intelligence Organisation, Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the Zimbabwe Republic Police operatives, should be barred from participating in any political activities or running elections.

Under NERA, the parties are also calling for the implementation of the Diaspora vote and total compliance with all the provisions of Chapter 7 of the new Constitution which deals with elections.

In addition, opposition parties are also demanding the announcement of a clear road-map to the next election by ZEC — a road-map complete with processes and time-frames.

As a means to force the ZANU-PF government to implement these electoral reforms before the 2018 elections, opposition parties have planned a series of demonstrations across the country.

But Chinamasa and other leading lights in the ruling ZANU-PF party have declared that there will be no reforms ahead of expected crunch general elections in 2018.

Chinamasa insists that there is no basis for the opposition to demand electoral reforms.

“The point I’m making is that the MDCs have no basis to demand any electoral reforms, and in fact as you are aware, they fear to lose elections,” he said.

He said opposition parties clamouring for electoral reforms because they were afraid of losing elections.

“As you know, Parliament has thrown out members who were elected in 2013 and there have been numerous by-elections, almost to suggest another general election over the five-year term. And none of the splinter groups of the MDC have participated for fear of losing those elections,” Chinamasa added.

Chinamasa has also dismissed opposition leaders as “false prophets” who were “peddling falsehoods about our electoral laws” but had no viable alternative policies to proffer.

“The problem is not the Constitution, the problem is not the electoral laws; the problem is that none of these parties have viable alternative policies to those pronounced by ZANU-PF,” Chinamasa said.

Chinamasa said electoral reforms agreed to during the government of national unity (GNU)had already been implemented in the areas of printing and distribution of ballot papers, manning of polling stations, vote counting, consolidation and announcement of results, voter registration, delimitation of constituencies, the composition and appointment of ZEC, and proportional as well as gender representation in parliament.

Another leading light in the ruling party, higher education minister and ZANU-PF politburo member, Jonathan Moyo, has also vowed that government will never enact new electoral reforms because doing so would be tantamount to handing over power to the opposition.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Press Club a fortnight ago, Moyo rubbished calls for electoral reforms by opposition parties, saying reforms were concluded during the GNU, which ended after the 2013 general elections.