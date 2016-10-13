ZB Bank clarifies its SnapCash “cashback” loyalty program as steps to re-engage after sanctions lift

0
Tech
October 13, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/10/zb-bank-clarifies-snapcash-cashback-loyalty-program-steps-re-engage-sanctions-lift/ target=_blank >ZB Bank clarifies its SnapCash “cashback” loyalty program as steps to re-engage after sanctions lift</a>
By

By Batsirai Chikadaya

Earlier today we published an article on ZB Bank launching a “cashback” service that seemed to reward already privileged clients for using their VISA/Mastercard at participating stores. We sought clarification from ZB Bank and the main point we gathered from their response was that the new service is based on their re-introduction to international banking services through the […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
ZB Bank clarifies its SnapCash “cashback” loyalty program as steps to re-engage after sanctions lift

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Older PostZB Bank clarifies its SnapCash “cashback” loyalty program as steps to re-engage after sanctions lift

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is the market ready for bond notes?