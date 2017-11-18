ZCDC misses conglomerate mining target

By Kenneth Matimaire

ZIMBABWE Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has missed its conglomerate mining target by more than a month, owing to delays in the delivery and installation of equipment, the firm’s chief executive has said.

ZCDC had projected to start conglomerate and kimberlite diamond mining by September.

The company authorities revealed that the process has been slowed by the late delivery and installation of its state-of-the-art machinery.

ZCDC chief executive officer Morris Mpofu said there was no new set target in place because everything was now dependent on the delivery and installation of the machinery.

“No, we have not started. The installation programme has been slow due to the suppliers. The equipment manufacturers are having some delivery delays. We can’t tell you now when we will start,” Mpofu said in a telephone interview.

The State-owned miner is currently importing machinery worth US$32 million, with its first consignment having been received in mid May.

The machinery, from Belarus, has been making its way through Mozambique’s Beira Port.

Although Mpofu could not be drawn into divulging further details on the matter, ZCDC is acquiring among other machinery, drill rigs and blasting equipment for shaft mining operations.

Last year, government declared that industrial gems ― mined by former Marange miners ― had run out, directing efforts to deep-seated diamond extraction.

In an earlier interview with The Financial Gazette Mpofu said mining equipment was at the core of increased diamond production.

“We have been depending on contract mining since we commenced operations and this has not been good for the company. So, with equipment in place, we will be able to increase diamond production. It also means ZCDC will be operating efficiently than before because the thrust that is there is to increase capacity,” he said.

ZCDC, operating at 60 percent capacity utilisation, produced 1 039 925 carats in the five and a half months to June 18, 2017, against 961 000 carats produced during the whole of 2016.

The diamond firm targets to produce 2,5 million by end of this year.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw