ZCT appoints new president

THE Zimbabwe Council for Tourism (ZCT) has appointed Tichaona Hwingwiri as its new president taking over from Francis Ngwenya who completed his two year term.

Hwingwiri is currently head of Holiday Inns in Zimbabwe and is past president of the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe.

Accepting his appointment Hwingwiri said he was going to embark on intense resource mobilisation drive synchronisation of the industry as well as research and development to revamp ZCT’s efforts in making the Zimbabwe tourism industry attractive.

“Zimbabwe is still an attractive investment destination, as such, as Zimbabwe Council of Tourism will be aggressive in marketing our country. We llo forward to helping to create a situation in which operators across Zimbabwe can tap into potential markets for the benefit of themselves, of the sector and the country as a whole,” he said.

Hwingwiri comes on board as the latest figures from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) showed that the country’s tourist arrivals for the first quarter 2016 increased by 16 percent to 450 572 compared to 387 557 in the same period of 2015; driven by increased arrivals from all source regions except for Oceania.

ZTA highlighted that although there was an increase in tourist arrivals into the country, not all of them ended up in hotels, many of them especially those from Mainland Africa resorted to very cheap sources of accommodation in lodges as well as friends and relatives.

In the quarter, arrivals from mainland Africa increased by 11 percent to 380 790 from 343 644 in 2015 with most African countries with the exception of South Africa, Zambia, DRC and Tanzania recording increases during Quarter.

European arrivals into Zimbabwe rose 28 percent to 27 433 from 21 496 in 2015 and the major European countries Benelux, France, Germany Spain, Austria recorded increases except for Britain and Ireland which fell by 10 percent.

Tourist arrivals from the Americas increased by 120 percent during the quarter which had 22 620 compared to 10 294 arrivals in 2014. ZTA said the impressive growth was buoyed by the United States.